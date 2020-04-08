The Dragon Ball Super illustrator unveils the creative process behind Moro's design

Share it:

With the realization of Dragon Ball Super, Toriyama and Toyotaro allowed us to see our heroes back in action and to admire those ideas that otherwise would never have seen the light. We were able to learn more about the world of gods, we have witnessed new evolutions and techniques that have made us excited.

We have known new ones enemies, some have positively impressed the fans, others less, but if there is one thing for which we must thank the two mangaas mentioned in the opening article, it is to have made us known Moro and to have told us the story of one of the most successful enemies in the history of Dragon Ball. It was perhaps from Z that fans weren't so passionate about a series saga The Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol it must, without a shadow of a doubt, succeed in Moro and also in history that was built around it, to the past that he has lived, to the aspect that has been conferred on him and to the powers that go beyond any imagination.

Just about this enemy, the sorcerer / warrior, in a recent interview Toyotaro, the manga designer of Dragon Ball Super, spent a few words to explain the creative process that led him to conceive Moro as we know him today.

“I wanted Moro to look completely evil. A character who, just like the Great Little Wizard, it was enough to look at him to immediately understand he had to be defeated. I didn't want to give the feeling that this could be a villain who could one day become an ally. To achieve this I based Moro's design on Western-style demons, also giving him a cloak to evoke the sad reaper. "

Just the hood was the element that captured immediately the attention of fans, creating empathy with the villain himself. Seeing a humanoid goat in a monk suit somehow lent a sort of mysticism that actually hid the whole fighting power of the enemy, like the body designed to be a war machine. The most interesting thing about Toyotaro's words is to find out how he got inspiration from Western drak stories, which is also seen in the Moro's powersFor example, being able to absorb life force looks a lot like a blood sucking vampire. And, just like DraculaMoro also remains young, even rejuvenating every time he absorbs new energy.

The magician is surely one of the enemies best managed of Dragon Ball, both as regards the appearance and the context in which it was inserted, even if, as repeatedly the same Toyotaro reported, he is not a character at all easy to draw, mainly because of the horns. Even the designer said he regretted having designed them like this, because however satisfied he is after countless hours of research and tests to find the definitive version, they always make him sweat seven shirts.

What do you think of Moro? Do you like the idea behind Toyotaro's final appearance? Let us know below in the comments.

