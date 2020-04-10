The Dragon Ball Super designer reveals why Merus is "handsome"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Reading the manga, watching the drawings or following the animations of an animated series, have you ever wondered what ideas, certain characters, come to life? What creative process was hiding behind the final result of the protagonist on duty that you then started to love, appreciate and follow with enthusiasm?

Surely, those who are not familiar with writing and illustration, might think that behind a manga, behind a plot and the concept of the characters and a world, there is only the inspiration of the moment, the genius that makes that author can do that job compared to us ordinary mortals. However, this is not the case, or not entirely, however. As with any profession, even that of the author or mangaka has its rules, his technical background to know in order to carry it out. Certainly creativity and genius will make the difference between a series B product and a series A product, but the truth is that as with all the things behind there is a lot of study, planning, reflection, tests, perseverance.

Just a few days ago, in another article, we told you about the creative process that Toyotaro, the designer of Dragon Ball Super he applied for the realization of the villain of the last saga, Moro. We listened to his words in which he explained the goal he wanted to achieve with the magician's appearance. Where did the idea of ​​making it a kind of goat / Wizard. What were the sources of inspiration and the reason behind certain choices.

Well today, we always want to talk about a Dragon Ball Super character and why Merus he was designed as a good looking boy. If you followed the manga, you know that well role has had this character in the last saga and how it was useful to our heroes in view of the final battle. But without falling into the spoiler, Toyotaro has revealed why Merus exactly has the aspect we saw in the manga.

First of all, it reveals that the bob haircut was conceived as it wanted to give a touch little retro to the character, on the false lines of the eighties alien who has the galactic patrol Jaco. As for the "nice guy" aspect, he did it because he wanted Merus to be a character popular with readers.

What do you think of Merus' design and the creative idea behind its creation? Let us know below in the comments.

Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro reveals a link between Molo and an old enemy.