The Dragon Ball Super anime ended two years ago

The return of Goku to the small screen in television series format, with Dragon Ball Super, was greeted with great fanfare by the community dedicated to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. Yet 2 years have passed since the end of the more than one hundred episodes of the Dragon Ball Z sequel.

More correctly, yesterday was celebrating the second anniversary of the end of the anime, or with the end of episode 131. Since then there have been many rumors that whispered of a further sequel of Dragon Ball Super in production that, truthfully or not, it will almost certainly not land in this 2020. In this chaos of rumors, moreover, there was even speculation about a possible fault of Toriyama in the failure to announce the anime.

The sensei, now close to 65 on April 5, still has many stories to tell or at least this is evident from the strong will to TOEI Animation to continue indefinitely one of the most flourishing franchises in the world. And it was precisely the popularity of the brand that further pushed the rumors about the production of Dragon Ball Super 2 which will almost certainly land sooner or later. In this regard, we suggest that you continue to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the future of one of the masterpieces of the history of Japanese culture.

And you, on the other hand, have metabolized that two years have already passed since the end of the anime? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below.