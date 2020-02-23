the double of Robert Pattinson, the suit and the batmoto

Share it:

'The Batman' is the most anticipated film and the project that has more monitoring. If a week ago we saw a camera test that showed us, for the first time, Robert Pattinson, with the new suit, today the first shots of the filming have been leaked. In them we do not see Robert Pattinson, nor any of the protagonists, but to his doubles. We understand that they are doing tests and filming you take resource for possible future action.

In the images we can see Batman accompanied by another smaller individual on a motorcycle who, immediately, has begun to comment that it could be Catwoman. Although this is only an assumption and it is impossible to guess if the place that double occupies will be for the character of Zoë Kravitz, the only idea of ​​both, in black suits and motorcycle, has excited fans around the world.

The fall has also been very commented that, we do not know if intentionally or not, has suffered twice as much.

To see Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, in addition to Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Andy Serkis We still have a lot left. 'The Batman', directed by Matt Reeves, will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.