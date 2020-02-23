Entertainment

the double of Robert Pattinson, the suit and the batmoto

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'The Batman' is the most anticipated film and the project that has more monitoring. If a week ago we saw a camera test that showed us, for the first time, Robert Pattinson, with the new suit, today the first shots of the filming have been leaked. In them we do not see Robert Pattinson, nor any of the protagonists, but to his doubles. We understand that they are doing tests and filming you take resource for possible future action.

In the images we can see Batman accompanied by another smaller individual on a motorcycle who, immediately, has begun to comment that it could be Catwoman. Although this is only an assumption and it is impossible to guess if the place that double occupies will be for the character of Zoë Kravitz, the only idea of ​​both, in black suits and motorcycle, has excited fans around the world.

READ:  “I try not to stay in the comfort zone”

The fall has also been very commented that, we do not know if intentionally or not, has suffered twice as much.

To see Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, in addition to Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Andy Serkis We still have a lot left. 'The Batman', directed by Matt Reeves, will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.