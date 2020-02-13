The DOOM Eternal artbook reveals the final boss of the game!

Share it:

The launch of DOOM Eternal it will be accompanied by an unrtbook with images and preparatory sketches of the settings, characters and enemies of the game. Among these there is also an artwork of the final boss of the new DOOM! Attention, the following contains huge spoilers, if you don't want advances, stop reading here.

Many images taken from the volume leaked online: we cite for example the design of the gigantic ARC Giant Mech, a portrait of the DOOM Slayer with and without helmet (in this case note the enormous similarity with William "B.J." Blazkowicz, protagonist of the Wolfenstein series), the troops of the ARC Corporation, some sketches of the levels and finally the image of the final boss of Eternal, we prefer not to add other details so as not to spoil the surprise. To avoid anticipations we have decided not to attach the images in question to the news, you can in any case view them in full version in the link to the source that you find at the bottom.

DOOM Eternal will be available from March 20 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, later the ID Software shooter will also appear on Nintendo Switch. The developers have promised massive post-launch support throughout 2020 and beyond with free DLC and updates that will expand and enrich the global experience.