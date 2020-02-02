The Dolly Parton Challenge also affects Naruto: here are the ninja's social networks

Share it:

The web is full of phrases or actions that become viral in a short time, sometimes for unknown reasons. In January 2020 the Dolly Parton Challenge, born from the star who showed photos of the four profiles of the major social networks: Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tinder. He is also involved in this challenge Naruto.

With the complicity of the American Weekly Shonen Jump application, a meme appeared on the Twitter account that you can see at the bottom Naruto with the four photos that represent it, one for social. Taken from the manga, the chosen scenes range from the beginnings of Naruto to some scenes also seen in the anime of Naruto: Shippuden, to end with one that is headed by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The Weekly Shonen Jump account could only choose Naruto in Hokage robes for the Linkedin profile photo, taken from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Facebook photo instead dates back to an occurrence of Naruto celebrated just in these days, when the ninja returned to Konoha after a two-year timeskip in chapter 245 of the opera. The scene of Instagram is instead based on Naruto in Nine-Tail Fox mode, after unlocking the powers of the Six Way Hermit. Finally, a sexy touch for Tinder who is left with the profile image with the Seductive Technique, which appeared in the first chapter of Naruto.

Did you like the choices of Weekly Shonen Jump or would you have preferred to see more photos for one or more social networks?