The Doctor Strange 2 script will be rewritten by the creator of the Loki series for Disney +

Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse is facing his own internal problems. The second installment of the adventures of Stephen Strange recently lost its director, although, there is already a strong candidate to succeed this position. Nothing more and nothing less than Sam Raimi, known for directing the first Spider-Man trilogy.

As for the script by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will be rewritten by the creator of the series of Loki for Disney +. Michael Waldron has been hired to work on the script that was previously written by Jade Bartlett, according to THR. The film, for now, is scheduled for May 7, 2021.

The long-awaited Disney + Loki series will premiere on the subscription platform in 2021. In November 2019, Kevin Feige said the Loki series will relate directly to Doctor Strange 2, so now more than ever we will see connections between both universes.

Waldron recently served as producer of Rick and Morty for his fourth season and wrote the episode "The Old Man and the Seat", as well as worked on the fifth season of the NBC-Hulu series Community. He is following in the footsteps of his colleague Rick & Morty and Community, Dan Harmon, who was in charge of rewriting the first installment of Doctor Strange.

Recall that the Loki series will pose a new universe based on the alternative timeline we saw in Avengers: Endgame, where Loki manages to escape (and survive) with the Teseracto in his possession.

What will Doctor Strange hold in the Madness Multiverse? The film already has a synopsis and date to start filming. For now, we can only trust the story in the hands of Waldron and see how he is able to surprise us.