The doctor from Reims commits suicide, sick with coronavirus, according to 'Le Parisien'

The main doctor of the Stade de Reims, Bernard González, 60 years old, has committed suicide this Sunday, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien. The doctor was infected with coronavirus, like his wife, and was in quarantine.

The Mayor of Reims, Arnaud Robinet, He declared in the press after learning the tragic news: “He was a committed and very human man. She was a true reflection of her family, charming and pleasant. I know he left a note explaining the reasons for his gesture. But I don't know what he was saying. I have a moving thought for his parents, for his wife, his family.

Therefore, the reasons that led Bernard González to suicide, as reported Le Parisien.

He Stade de Reims He has expressed his condolences on his social networks and on the official website of the club. From certain sectors of the club it was not even known that the doctor had tested positive for coronavirus, as a member of the Reims tells Le Parisien: "I spoke to him last week and he never brought up the subject.".

"I am at a loss for words, I am stunned, prostrated at this news," said the president of the Stade de Reims Jean Pierre Caillot, on the Reims official website.

