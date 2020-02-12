The Division 2 will not reach PS5 and Xbox Series X according to Ubisoft

Share it:

It is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And it won't get out of there, according to Ubisoft. We talk about The Division 2, one of the most popular games of the gala company, and which will not have new versions for platforms other than those mentioned above. In other words, it is ruled out that the game reaches PS5 and Xbox Series X, the next-generation consoles.

Under normal conditions it would not be important news, because in the end it is a game that will soon be its first year since it was released in the market in March 2019. However, Ubisoft has commented on so many occasions that it is a project which has been desasaplanded to continue receiving content indefinitely, which is normal for people to think of a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In any case, the information comes from an interview that Yannick Banchereau, the creative director of the game, has done for the Daily Star media (us via Gamingbolt). And in that sense it has been quite blunt: they want to focus on current systems so that these versions of the game offer the best of themselves.

This is what he said exactly on the subject: "We are not looking to port it to new platforms. What I can say is that we are not making a specific version for those consoles, we are very focused on working on what we have now and making that work the best possible.".

In addition, there is something that we must take into account: the possible backward compatibility of PS5 and Xbox Series X with PS4 and Xbox One respectively. That way, it would not take a new version of the game to continue enjoying the experience at the same time that users decide to take the generational leap. And surely, Ubisoft is very aware of that right now.

