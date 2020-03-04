Entertainment

The Division 2 will arrive in Stadia with progression and cross-game with PC

March 4, 2020
The next big premiere in the Stadia catalog is going to be The Division 2 and players interested in taking their games to the Ubisoft game anywhere will be happy to know that this version will include shared progression and cross play with Uplay.

As in Destiny 2, it will be possible to continue with the progress made in the PC version already available if we decide to switch to the Stadia version in order to play on the mobile or on any television with Chromecast Ultra.

This announcement comes now that the game is in full revolution by the premiere of Warlords of New York, an expansion in which players will return to the city where the first game of the franchise was set with a whole series of missions, weapons , pieces of equipment, bosses and raids to make to cover other dozens of hours of play.

The expansion is already available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, although the premiere of the game in Stadia will have to wait until March 17, being one of the first AAA to join the Google catalog.

Stadia has yet to implement some very promising features shown by Google in the presentation of the service but still under development. Among them is the possibility of loading a game at a certain point while watching a gameplay on YouTube, thus being able to launch ourselves to play the game fragment that is being shown in the trailer we are watching or the game of our favorite youtuber.

Very soon we will tell you everything you need to know about the new expansion of The Division 2 in our analysis. Do not miss it if you want to jump back to New York with your friends to pacify the streets of the city.

