The Division 2, Warlords of New York: the news of the expansion in the Video Preview

Ubisoft has just officially unveiled the new expansion of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 which inaugurates Year 2 of the shooter: Warlords of New York. We had the opportunity to try out all the news coming in the game in advance and we offer them in ours Video Preview.

In case you missed the announcement, the new expansion will take us back to New York where we will not only rejoin some old acquaintances, but we will fight against new factions and challenge a group led by Agent Rogue Aaron Keener.

We remind you that the Warlords of New York expansion of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 will be available starting March 3, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (only on Uplay and Epic Games Store). Ubisoft has also unveiled all editions of Warlords of New York, which will be accompanied by the new Season Pass. The price of the DLC will be 29.99 euros and it is already possible to pre-order one of the various versions on the official Ubisoft store.

