The Division 2 Warlords of New York: release dates, editions and details on the Season Pass

Only a few minutes have passed since the announcement of Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York, the first additional content of the Ubisoft shooter of the Year 2, and new information on the next is slowly emerging Season Pass.

It seems that the French company wants to continue with the same philosophy put into practice with the first year of the game and anyone who will purchase the Warlords of New York DLC, whose price will be around 29 euros, will have free access to all seasons of Year 2, which will end in March 2021. In case you want early access to all seasons and a few small extras such as weapons and additional sizes, you will need to buy a new Season Pass.

At the moment the price of the Season Pass of the Year 2 is not known but all the editions of the upcoming game have been revealed:

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition – 59.99 euros

Standard version of the game

Warlords of New York expansion

A Level 30 boost to start the "Warlords of New York" campaign

Tactical Response Pack

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition – 79.99 euros

The basic version of the game

The Warlords of New York expansion

A Level 30 boost to start the "Warlords of New York" campaign

The instant unlock of all 6 end game specializations

8 exclusive top secret positions

The Battleworn Secret Service Pack

The First Aid Package

The Elite Agent package

1 exclusive emote

1 exclusive uniform

We remind you that Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York will be available starting next March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Uplay and Epic Games Store) and will be purchased separately from the owners of the Season Pass of Year 1, being the first content of the second year of the Ubisoft title.

Waiting to find out more information, we invite you to read our preview of Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York by Francesco Fossetti.