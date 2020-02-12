The Division 2: Warlords of New York expansion announced with a trailer

Share it:

Confirming the leaks this morning, Ubisoft returns to the rescue by announcing the new expansion of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 which is called Warlords of New York and will officially open Year 2 of the third person shooter with a strong cooperative component.

The main threat to agents will be Aaron Keener, the former Division agent who is now the new bad guy on duty known by the codename Vanguard. At his side we find Rogue Agents Vivian Conley and Javier Kajika, which we will most likely have to defeat in more complex and complex missions of which they will be the final boss. The Warlords of New York expansion will introduce a new explorable map, mark the return of the Rikers and the arrival of a new faction made up of heavily armed policemen with shields and armor. Fortunately, there will be old acquaintances accompanying the players such as Alani Kelso, Paul Rhodes and Faye Lau, who will populate the new game hubs.

According to what was seen in the video, it seems that among the new weapons that agents will be able to use there are also arches, since Kajika himself seems to be using one. Among the other novelties in terms of gameplay we see the return of the Sticky Bomb, a new user interface and major changes to the equipment system that will simplify the management of weapons and armor in the inventory.

The release of Warlords of New York is scheduled for March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Uplay and Epic Games Store) and will be paid, being the first content that will officially inaugurate Year 2 of the Ubisoft shooter.