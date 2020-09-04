The Division 2: The Summit is coming, the PvE mode with a 100-story skyscraper

Share it:

In confirmation of the huge leak on The Division 2 updates which took place in May, the authors of Ubisoft Massive are preparing to expand the shooter universe of the title with the arrival of The Summit, a PvE mode set in a 100-story skyscraper.

Over the last development diary State of the Game, the Massive Entertainment team described The Summit as a “Horde-like” cooperative mode that will engage Division Agents in a series of operations to take place in a 100-story skyscraper.

Those who want to reach the roof and receive rare loot will have to face waves of enemies with increasing difficulty: every ten floors will be possible stock up on items and ammunition accessing a “safe room” which will prove particularly useful in anticipation of the inevitable sfide con i boss.

It will therefore be a mode not too dissimilar from the popular Underground of the first chapter of Tom Clancy’s The Division: those who want to try their hand at the battles of The Summit will be able to do it either alone or in the company of their team. The next The Division 2 PvE activity will be available exclusively to buyers of the Warlords of New York expansion and will arrive with Title Update 11, expected in the coming weeks.