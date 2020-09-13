The Division 2: The Summit and winter update teaser in the Ubisoft event video

The developers of Massive Entertainment show in the pre-show of the Ubisoft Forward event the presentation video of The Summit, the new update of The Division 2 Warlords of New York.

The main dish ofUpdate 11 of the famous Ubisoft open world shooter will expand the contents of the title bringing the Summit, a PvE mode set between 100 floors of a skyscraper full of challenges to face.

The Summit skyscraper will offer “Horde-like” cooperative activities that will force Division Agents to strive to reach the rare loot on the roof of the building, so it will be a mode similar to that offered by the Underground challenges of the first chapter by Tom Clancy’s The Division.

The Summit is scheduled to launch on September 22 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: the mode in question can be enjoyed for free by all buyers of The Division 2 expansion Warlords of New York.