The Division 2: the new video reveals the Operation Horse Steel Raid

Ubisoft Massive developers pack a cinematic trailer to set the launch date of Operation Steel Horse, the next ingame phase that we will go through in the Tom Clancy's The Division 2 shooter universe to try out new challenges, including a new Raid .

The launch video of Operation Iron Horse sets the release for the June 30th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The new, important additional content of the Ubisoft tactical shooter can be downloaded completely free of charge by the owners of the original game, without requiring the purchase of the Warlords of New York expansion.

In this raid, the agents of the Division will have to reach a new foundry converted by the True Sons to produce weapons with which regain Washington D.C. after the events narrated in the main campaign and in the previous phases of the post-launch contents of The Division 2. The challenge offered by Operation Cavallo d'Acciaio will be particularly difficult, judging from the indications offered by the authors of Massive Entertainment.

All players who have reached level 40 playing the Warlords of New York expansion can participate in the Raid, while those who own the base game will have to wait until July 7 and in the meantime, take care to bring your Agent to level 30. The raid will reward players with some exclusive loot, as:

Exotic Ravenous double-barreled shotgun

Exotic revolver Regulus

Foundry Bulwark equipment set

Future Initiative equipment set

At the bottom of the news you will find the debut video of the eight player raid The Division 2 Steel Horse Operation.