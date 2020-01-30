The Division 2: the new trailer for Episode 3 takes us to Coney Island

Share it:

Division agents, are you ready to return to New York? The new trailer packaged by Ubisoft Massive offers us a small preview of the activities that will keep us busy during the next ingame phase of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 set in Coney Island.

The new act of free post-launch support for Year 1 of The Division 2 will officially begin in February and, as anticipated, will allow us to explore the New York setting of Coney Island: with the return to the Big Apple we will witness the battle between the Agents and the cleansers, the brutal flamethrower faction that characterized the endgame experience and the final stages of the major story of the first chapter of Ubisoft's open world saga.

Our return to New York with The Division 2 Episode 3 will be sealed by the introduction of one new explorable area and of two main missions, as well as of two classified assignments and of an unpublished Specialization, unlockable with 7 days of early access by Year 1 Pass holders: for everyone else, the use of this new character class will pass through the usual series of challenges designed by the authors of Massive Entertainment to enrich the gaming experience by The Division 2.