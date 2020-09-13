The Division 2: niente upgrade per PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X?

During the pre-show of the Ubisoft Forward conference, Massive Entertainment presented the new update of The Division 2, The Summit, a new endgame cooperative mode in which players must survive in a skyscraper that is 100 floors high and full of enemies to be taken down.

The news for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 however, they do not end here: always during theUbisoft Forward the developers of the shooter have confirmed that the video game will be fully functional on next-generation consoles thanks to backward compatibility. This confirmation, however, is raising doubts to fans about the arrival of a hypothetical technical upgrade (free or paid) for PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. The confirmation that the game will only run on the consoles of the current generation could in fact be an indirect confirmation of the absence of an upgrade, at least in the launch period of the two next-gen machines, even if it cannot be excluded that an operation of the genre can be done over the next year, perhaps in conjunction with the launch of the new expansion and Year 3.

We take this opportunity to report that during the conference Ubisoft announced many important and highly anticipated titles by fans, such as Immortals Fenyx Rising and Scott Pillgrim vs The World. Finally, we remind you that the launch of The Summit is scheduled for September 22 and that this mode can be played for free for all players who have purchased The Warlords of New York expansion.