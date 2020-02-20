The Division 2, Friend Referral: how to get exclusive skins with the help of your friends

Share it:

Similar to what was seen in Destiny 2, Ubisoft has just launched the interesting Friend Reporting Program in Tom Clancy's The Division 2, thanks to which Veterans can receive exclusive rewards simply by playing with the new Recruits.

The operation of this system is very simple: the Veterans are the shooters who spent at least 2 hours in the game and the Recruits are the new players. To receive the rewards, simply visit the official website of the Program, select the platform (this is a very important choice, since you will not be able to change it later) and then invite your friends via the drop-down menu on the screen. Once the Recruit has been invited (he will have to agree to bind you through a link sent by email), all you have to do is play with that user three different co-op missions to receive rewards. If you want every single Veteran award you will have to do the same procedure with three different Recruits.

Here are all the rewards for Veterans:

First recruit

The "Il stung" light machine gun

The sting hunting suit, including mask, scarf, shirt, trousers and shoes

The backpack trophy Collectable timepiece of the Pungiglione hunting line

Second recruit

The backpack trophy Collectable cipher of the Pungiglione hunting line

Third recruit

The collectible Velo backpack trophy of the Pungiglione hunting line

Recruiting users will instead receive:

The "Il stung" light machine gun

3 cases, each containing:

1 piece of equipment

1 key for standard clothes box

At the moment the developers have not announced an expiration date for the initiative, which should remain active for a long time.

