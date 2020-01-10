The Division 2 continues to evolve: Ubisoft reveals the setting of Episode 3

Share it:

Ubisoft Massive developers take advantage of the latest video diary of The Division 2's "State of the Game" series to offer us important updates on Episode 3, the next free expansion of their popular open world shooter.

According to information pitted by Ubisoft's Swedish subsidiary, the new act of the rich program by post-launch support for Year 1 The Division 2 will be available in February on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The additional content will further enrich the title endgame with the entry of the setting of Coney Island, in New York: the return to the Big Apple after the epic experienced by those who have ventured with the challenges of the first chapter of this series will involve us in a new challenge against the faction of the cleansers.

In parallel with the addition of this new area, we will witness the introduction of two main missions, two classified assignments and an unpublished specialization. Holders of The Division 2 Year 1 Pass will unlock the new Specialization, while for others it will be required to overcome the challenges designed by Ubisoft Massive. Also from the Swedish developers we finally learn that the second Raid of the game, Foundry, will not be available in February but will arrive later via a free update.