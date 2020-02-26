The Division 2 becomes free for a few days

Share it:

One more week Ubisoft offers a free game period of one of its many constantly evolving titles. Now it's the turn of The Division 2, which can be played without paying on PC, PS4 and Xbox One from February 27 to March 1.

The free trial comes now for a reason. The Division 2 is celebrating the premiere of the Warlords of New York expansion, a new content that will take players back to the city where the first game of this saga took place.

During the free trial you can explore the game in full and any progress made will be transferred to the final game if you decide to buy it at some point. It is the ideal time to try to attract new players who may be attracted to this game that will soon be even more extensive thanks to the aforementioned expansion.

As usual in these tests it will not be necessary to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play on PS4, on PC only a Uplay account and on Xbox One will be needed if you have to have Xbox Live Gold active. On PC and PS4 the game can be downloaded now so you can start playing tomorrow from the first minute. Unfortunately on Xbox One there is no preload.

Warlords of New York will launch on March 3 on PS4, Xbox One and PC and later on Google Stadia. The owners of The Division 2 may purchase it for a price of € 30. Those who only want the expansion with that shortcut shortcut to level 30, will have it for € 40 and finally there will be an Ultimate Edition with the game + expansion for € 60 and access to content such as endgame specializations and a series of missions and equipment special.

You can read our full impressions here after playing the new expansion.