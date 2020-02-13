The Division 2 at a discount of 10 euros on PC, PS4 and Xbox One awaiting Warlords of New York

Share it:

Pending the arrival of the Warlords of New York expansion, Ubisoft's top spheres decide to launch a new promotional initiative to allow everyone interested to buy a digital copy of The Division 2 for only 10 euros on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

The new offer is aimed at those who are only now approaching the ambitious open world shooter of Ubisoft Massive and want to retrace the history of the Washington DC Division agents before evaluating the purchase of the expansion that will start Year 2 of the title.

From today 12 February, and until the evening of 3 March, it is therefore possible to replenish your game library with a digital copy of The Division 2 spending roughly 10 euros on any platform. For example, both on the PlayStation Store and on the Ubisoft Store, the Massive Entertainment blockbuster shooter is offered at the special price of 9.99 euros, while on the Xbox Games Store you can buy a copy of the game by spending 10.49 euros. The proposed edition includes both the original adventure and all the DLCs, the free updates and updates that characterized Year 1 of the title.

Also until the evening of March 3, 2020, one is available on all digital stores 33% discount on the price ofWarlords of New York edition of The Division 2 which includes the base game and future content that will be conveyed by the Season 2 Season Pass. All this, while Ubisoft confirms that, for the moment, there is no plan related to the porting for PS5 and Xbox Series X of The Division 2 .