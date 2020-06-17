The diver with whom Messi arrived at the Camp Nou and was a rage on social networks: how famous is stamped

Share it:

After his glorious return to football last Saturday where he scored a goal and gave two assists in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Mallorca, Lionel Messi stepped on the Camp Nou in the framework of an official match, since his team met there against Leganés for the 29th date of La Liga de España.

So, with the intention of portraying her return home, the flea He was photographed walking through the hallways of the Blaugrana cast stadium and the image was quickly shared on the club's social networks. But nobody was going to imagine that it would have so much repercussion due to clothing that the Rosario star was carrying, which caused a furor among users.

Despite the fact that in a few days in Europe they will enter the summer, the Argentine arrived at the site sheltered with a diver from Marlon Brando, actor who played the character of Vito Corleone in the famous saga of The Godfather (directed by Francis Ford Coppola). The sweatshirt corresponds to the last season of the brand Dolce and Gabbana, signature that you saw the forward of 32 years for a long time, and it has a cost of $ 782.

Brando played the role of Vito Corleone in The Godfather (1974)

Photo byShutterstock

Although until now the fanaticism of the captain of the Barca by the legendary American actor, his admiration was discovered on Tuesday. Brando, twice winner of the Oscar for best actor (1954 and 1972), starred in other great Hollywood hits such as A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront and Last Train to Paris, among many other feature films. The artist who died in 2004, at age 80, in Los Angeles was an icon of cinema not only for his talent in developing a character but also for his appearance.

The publication added more than four thousand I like in just an hour and received hundreds of comments from fans. "Best soccer player in history wearing the jersey of the best actor in history", "What a fachero, Messi" or "Marlon Brando on the shirt! Great! ”, Were some of the messages left by the fans about clothing.

Before Leganés, those of Quique Setién are forced to win to keep their distance that separates them from Real Madrid at the top of the championship. After the victory of both giants of Spain, the difference continues to be two points.

The Spanish coach has in his hands an important challenge since You must manage the squad well to be able to face the string as well as possible of parties that the Catalan team has. Despite this, everything seems to indicate that Messi will miss as few minutes as possible because he started as a starter in a trident that still does not have Luis Suárez from the start.

The winner of six Golden Balls once again stole the eyes of the world. After having played a fantastic game on his return to the pitch after 98 days without football, the Argentine is about to break an incredible personal record. Of putting a double against Leganés he will reach 700 goals in his career: 628 goals with FC Barcelona and 70 with the Argentine team.

