The distribution of themes of the gala 9 of OT 2020

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • We already know what the themes of the gala 9 of OT 2020.
  • Remember here the best of gala 8 of Triumph operation.

    Mondays are always a bit weird at the academy. Students get up later (assimilating the absence of one of their classmates) and, after the gala review, have a visit from an artist (today, that of Natalia Lacunza, which has been 'trending topic' on Twitter). But it is not until 4pm when they get into the subject and they know the topics that they will be working towards the next gala.

    Next Sunday, it will be number 9 and, considering that the 'talent show' ends at number 13, this is already one that shows that we are entering the final stretch. Therefore, the issues are increasingly complicated and more is expected of the contestants, according to the jury said last night.

    Do you want to know what songs they will defend in a week?

    The themes of gala 9 of OT 2020

    At the beginning, Noemi Galera gave a story that made her cry (with emotion) to Anaju: this week he starts producing his 'single'. (Click below on the 'play'!).

    Making a global assessment, do you think #galOT is coming?

    • Group song: 'Hey ya!' By Outkast.
    • Gèrard: 'Someone You Loved', by Lewis Capaldi.
    • Hugo: 'Heroes', by Måns Zelmerlöw.
    • Maialen: 'Dance Monkey', by Tones and I.
    • Eva: 'Today the beast has dinner at home' by Zahara.
    • Nia: 'El triste', by José José (Yuri version).
    • Anaju: 'Inevitable', by Shakira.
    • Flavio: 'Suspicious Minds', by Elvis Presley.
    • Bruno: 'I want to have your presence', from Social Security.
    • Samantha: 'Milionària', by Rosalía.

