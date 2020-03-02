The distribution of themes of the gala 8 of OT: the most feminist in the history of the format

Share it:

Gala 8 of OT 2020 coincides with International Women's Day and, therefore, they have prepared the most feminist repertoire in their history. This has been the distribution of issues.

As you well know – and as announced at gala 7 of Operation Triunfo 2020-, next Sunday March 8 is International Women's Day, and the gala of that day will be celebrated with feminist winks.

In that sense, the themes of the boys and girls have been chosen with cause, and therefore, they have a special message or their authors and / or singers are women. Also, during the gala there will be some surprise, and this week it will revolve around the feminism, with a special agenda of visits, ranging from journalist Anna Pacheco (who visited the academy today to give a feminist talk and what can you see here) to Amaia or María Escarmiento, two of the most demanding contestants of these latest editions.

Going back to issue sharing: These have already been awarded and, if you want to review or know what they are, here we leave them.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THEMES OF THE GALA 8 OF OT 2020

