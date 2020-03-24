"The distribution has to change, a virus cannot travel faster than a movie." Álex Mendíbil, programmer of La Sala: B of Filmoteca Española

Share it:

It is one of the great names in our cinemaboth in front of and behind the screen. Even on the sides. Professor, screenwriter, researcher, filmmaker … Alex Beggar, responsible for the programming of La Sala: B of the Spanish Film Archive, tells us how a job works with much more risk than one might suppose.

Doctor Mendíbil's room

While working on the thesis on Jess Franco that has turned him into a Doctor, Mendíbil discovered a lost film by the Spanish filmmaker that has been available for several days and where it will remain open to the public until tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24.

The Doré Cinema initiative, in times of crisis, is to be taken into account. The Film Library will offer free and online recently recovered and restored titles, as well as some classics of Spanish cinema. Through the Doré en Casa channel, Filmoteca Española will make it available to viewers every three days.

Further, Filmoteca Española will launch on Filmin the cycle "Retrospectiva Doré", a compilation of 65 titles seen during the last three years in the legendary cinema in Madrid.

Kiko Vega (KV): Congratulations and thank you for recovering this cinema and bringing it closer to people. Tell us a bit how La Sala works: B.

Álex Mendíbil (AM): Room: B works in a very traditional way. I make lists of movies that I would like to show, lists that grow every week. I'm always looking for weird things, things that I don't even know. That is the intention: to put unknown things. I send the titles to the Filmoteca archive and they tell me what's there. Normally there is almost always everything, but when I go to see it I find that many of those titles are not in a condition to be projected. Loss of color, deterioration or because it may be the only existing copy, there are several reasons why we can discard titles.

KV: So you can sometimes experience moments of panic by projecting delicate prints

AM: It has happened more than once, yes. The occasional film we have screened was the only one preserved, and the atmosphere in the cabin is quite tense throughout the projection. But you lose your fear, nothing happens if you lose a frame in one of those cases. They are films that have another type of consideration. They are not Buñuel's movies. A last copy of one of those works would never be proposed for a pass, but this other type of cinema, keeping it so that no one knows it, I think it makes no sense. It is putting them in a drawer to forget them. I believe that these movies are worth the risk. I think it is preferable to lose a couple of frames and take it out to the public than to forget them forever.

"Part of my work is pure archeology. Go into the catalog to see titles and think 'but what the hell is it.'" Alex Beggar

KV: How do you get to a movie you don't know? How is that investigated?

AM: Now it's easier than at the beginning. Now many more people know the initiative and I know many people involved in this. People who sneak up on me like, "Hey, look at such a movie that interests you." Also through fanzines, which is the best possible source. And then a small percentage, I don't know, 25% of pure archeology. Enter the catalog to see titles and think "but what the hell is it", see it and freak out.

KV: I think offering the film you discovered by Jess Franco is a very nice way to close the circle of that stage of your life.

AM: Everything that has happened to her has been very cool. I closed my thesis with her, something I never thought could happen. I was not looking for the movie! I asked for the negatives, but I had always taken it for granted that it was incomplete, because that is how it has always been implied. It was a surprise to see that it was complete. If I had known, I would have found it sooner, but nothing gave me to understand that the film was finished. There are four or five more of his films in the same situation. I have already asked for them, and none of them has so many appearances of being complete, although there is one that is the most complete: 'AIDS, the plague of the 20th century'. A very crazy movie from the mid eighties on AIDS seen as a pandemic of extraterrestrial origin.

KV: (babbles)

AM: The problem with the movie is that it doesn't have the sound. I am sure that someday it will appear, because it cannot be that the movie has been edited, with credits and everything, without having sound. Chances are it's in some untagged can. Someday we will find her.

KV: What do you have up your sleeve for when we can return to the movie theaters?

AM: Well, the ones we had announced, the two Chumy Chumez movies ('God bless every corner of this house' and 'But are you never going to change, Margarita?'), Two brutal movies that were a tip-off that Santiago gave me Aguilar and Felipe Cabrerizo, authors of the book 'La Codorniz: from the magazine to the screen (and vice versa)', which Filmoteca released last year. These are two movies that have driven me crazy. Very hard, very sordid black comedy roll that you laugh at Todd Solondz. In scoop I can tell you that the next program would be a special "Cinema and Aerobics", with the last movie directed by Ignacio F. Iquino, 'Yo amo la danza', with Lydia Bosch. The other is 'Pulsations', a co-production with the United States. Teen comedy and a little melodrama with good aerobics sessions.

KV: Wow, are you going to try to take Lydia Bosch or is it complicated?

AM: Just before all this happened it had been a couple of weeks trying to contact her through all the means at my disposal, but so far I have not been successful.

KV: Do you think this situation will mark a before and after for the rooms or do you hope to return to normal.

AM: I don't know, I'm thinking about it a lot. I am a big fan of the living world, and I would not like this to accentuate the crisis that we already had before spectators in theaters. I don't even want to tell you about watching 35mm movies. Streaming is phenomenal, I use it a lot, but I would be sorry if this was the definitive triumph of home theater over the halls of a lifetime. What I do think changes is the old distribution rules. I think it was time to have no windows, that is out of date. It can't be that a virus travels faster than a movie. Let a film open here and three months from now. That is so exhausted. I hope that does change. I think that the streaming premiere and the theatrical release can coexist.

KV: Come on, we said goodbye with a double program for tonight.

AM: Well 'Go honeymoon', which is until tomorrow and this afternoon we have the Q&A live on Filmoteca's Instagram at 19:30 and the last one I have seen, 'The Slumber Party Massacre', a feminist slasher from the eighties which is still fully valid. Too bad it has never been dubbed.

