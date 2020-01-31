The distribution and synopsis of Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro is released

Share it:

The filming of the new film directed by Guillermo del Toro began a few days ago and from there comes information related to the repair and the main plot of this adaptation of the novel The alley of lost souls.

"In Nightmare Alley an ambitious trader (Bradley Cooper) with the talent of manipulating people with the right combination of words ends up dating a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), who turns out to be more dangerous than himself", is what you can read in the synopsis published by IndieWire.

Excited to start shooting today on our new adventure NIGHTMARE ALLEY with @RealGDT and many of our regular gang. pic.twitter.com/lzPHhXpppI – J. Miles Dale (@ milofx1) January 21, 2020

Rooney Mara will play Molly, Willen Dafoe will be Clem, Ron Perlman will be the strongman Strongman and Richard Jenkins will play Ezra Grindie. Toni Collette and David Strathairn will also participate in the film. Leonardo DiCaprio rang at the time for the role of Cooper but according to Variety passed the role.

The original novel on which this production is based was published in 1946 and was already taken to the cinema in 1947. At the moment there is no release date for this new work by Del Toro. The script is sasaplanded by Kim Morgan with Del Toro.

This is the Mexican's first job since La forma del agua, his second most celebrated movie at the box office after Pacific Rim. At the time he managed to get over Dunkirk and Let me out in the Oscars taking the prize for Best Film.

Many of the members of the production of La forma del agua have once again formed a team with the director in this new adaptation. In the case of production desasaplander Luis Sequeira, cinematographer Dan Laustsen, visual effects supervisor Dennis Berardi and editor Cam McLauchlin.