The Disney + presentation event in Europe is canceled by the Coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Weeks continue and events continue to appear due to fear of the spread of COVID-19 if large concentrations of people are celebrated, giving the virus of the moment ease to spread.

The last important event to fall victim to panic caused by this infection has been the presentation of Disney + in Europe, what was going to give rise to a presentation with special guests where topics related to the future of the platform and licenses that have great prominence in the same as those of Marvel and Star Wars were going to be addressed.

The event was going to take place at the Exhibition London on March 5 and was intended to gather hundreds of people. Finally, these plans have been canceled due to the fear of contagion that has already killed more than 3,000 people worldwide with almost 100,000 infected to date.

Instead of this event there will be a demonstration to members of the press this Friday in London but with a much smaller group of guests. The imminent premiere of the service in our territory will also be promoted through press releases and various communications.

In our country Disney + will open its doors on March 24 and a subscription offer is currently underway that allows for a year of access to the service at the price of € 59.99.

In this event we expected to know more about the new Star Wars and Marvel series, as well as possible films of these licenses desasaplanded to be released on Disney + or any other relevant content. These announcements will now be made in other ways (assuming that initially there was something like this planned for this presentation).

Deadline