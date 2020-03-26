the Disney + movie for dog lovers

Share it:

If something knows how to do Disney well, it is an adventure film. And if there is something that we like more than anything in this world, it is the doggies. Disney + has already landed in our country and comes loaded not only with classics from our childhood, but with original content to make this quarantine more bearable. One of those new movies is 'Togo', starring Willem Dafoe, and that tells us the incredible true story of the so-called del serum race ’, which took place in the early 20th century in Alaska to get the vaccine for diphtheria sufferers.

Togo and his master Leonhard Seppala, traveled more than 400 km to be able to bring the serum to their town and save sick children. History sounds familiar, right? But surely the name of Balto sounds to you, not that of Togo. We all saw the animated film that told us its story, but 'Togo' reflects something that we did not know until now (at least the general public): that Togo was the dog that traveled the almost 500 km, and Balto only took care of the final relay .

This movie pays tribute to the heroes of that time and is a good movie to watch as a family, with landscapes that leave you breathless, because Alaska is much Alaska. Although towards its final stretch it stretches a little longer than expected, the performance of Dafoe and the protagonist perrete, who transmits much more than other human actors, make the film a totally enjoyable adventure, with a certain vintage flavor to those adventurous serials of the 50s and 60s, only in HD.