“The disease has made me strong”

If L’Amica Geniale has become an international success, part of the credit also goes to Ludovica Nasti, interpreter of the child Lila in the Rai series.

A particular role was obtained in 2018, since he had to play the formidable little girl at the center of the story, a character full of nuances and contradictions. The thirteen-year-old actress has decided to tell her story in an interview for theHuffington Post, during which he did not fail to emphasize the difficult period related to lymphoblastic leukemia and the treatments that accompanied her from 5 to 10 years:

“My mother never called her by her name, but she talked about my ‘path’. I have decided to do it. From that disease I came out stronger, full of the will to live, and in this sense, making The Brilliant Friend marked my rebirth”.

After a while she took part in the audition and was chosen by Saverio Costanzo among over nine thousand candidates. Her mother gave her the news, and so began her adventure in the world of television. But now she is ready to try her hand at cinema too, since will be the protagonist of Pink Star Stone, Marcello Sannino’s film focused on the mother-daughter relationship: “their relationship is very difficult, between social services and economic problems which are intertwined with stories of irregular immigrants in a Naples that is more nocturnal than daytime, but still fascinating “.

Given her acting skills we can’t wait to see her again at work. While waiting to learn more about the story of those who flee and those who stay, we refer you to the review of the first season with Ludovica Nesti.