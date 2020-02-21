The discussion between Orochi and Oden and the promise never kept in ONE PIECE chapter 971

Share it:

In unison all fans of one piece they agreed in saying that the saga of Wa country, although still ongoing, it is proving to be the most beautiful that master Oda has ever pulled out of his magical pencil. And if the anime is seeing Luffy with Kid in Udon prison, the manga instead talks about Oden's past.

The wandering samurai of Wano, son of the ex Shogun of the island, as well as Daimyo of Kuri who traveled together with the crew of White beard, first, and to that of Goal D. Roger, after. In the previous chapters we have been able to know all the adventures that Oden he lived, we could see the deceased Pirate King more closely, while now we are witnessing the conclusive events of the samurai story. Events that led Orochi in the power of Wano, backed by one of the emperors, Kaido.

And if in chapter 970 we had seen the King of Beasts deceive Oden, beat him and then condemn him to death, in the last one released, 971, the penalty that Kaido and Orochi decide for the samurai and his subordinates is that of to be boiled alive in a giant cauldron. It is precisely here that Oden decides to make a pact with the enemies: if he and his companions manage to resist more than an hour without dying, then they will have to let them go. So Oden decides to load all his companions on the head, so as to protect them from the heat of the pot, while he resists as best he can to achieve freedom. And it is precisely at this moment that Shinobu reveals the discussion, never shown in previous chapters, between Orochi and Oden.

According to Shinobu's words, it would seem that Orochi did everything he did with one goal, control Oden and make the people of Wano suffer with all their might. This is because as a young man he was tormented by his own citizens only for the terrible crimes that his grandfather had committed. Crimes that had also stained the image of Orochi who was soon hated by everyone. But in this chapter not only the goal of the Shogun and his revenge plan is revealed, but also the promise made and not kept with Oden. In fact, during the meeting he had told Kuri's Daimyo that if he followed his instructions (dancing on the streets), after five years he and Kaido would leave the island forever. What this did not happen and that pushed, in the end, Oden has to rebel and attack.

What do you think of Orochi, his past and his dishonesty? Was Oden too naive or too good? Let us know in the comments.