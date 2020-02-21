Entertainment

The discussion between Orochi and Oden and the promise never kept in ONE PIECE chapter 971

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

In unison all fans of one piece they agreed in saying that the saga of Wa country, although still ongoing, it is proving to be the most beautiful that master Oda has ever pulled out of his magical pencil. And if the anime is seeing Luffy with Kid in Udon prison, the manga instead talks about Oden's past.

The wandering samurai of Wano, son of the ex Shogun of the island, as well as Daimyo of Kuri who traveled together with the crew of White beard, first, and to that of Goal D. Roger, after. In the previous chapters we have been able to know all the adventures that Oden he lived, we could see the deceased Pirate King more closely, while now we are witnessing the conclusive events of the samurai story. Events that led Orochi in the power of Wano, backed by one of the emperors, Kaido.

And if in chapter 970 we had seen the King of Beasts deceive Oden, beat him and then condemn him to death, in the last one released, 971, the penalty that Kaido and Orochi decide for the samurai and his subordinates is that of to be boiled alive in a giant cauldron. It is precisely here that Oden decides to make a pact with the enemies: if he and his companions manage to resist more than an hour without dying, then they will have to let them go. So Oden decides to load all his companions on the head, so as to protect them from the heat of the pot, while he resists as best he can to achieve freedom. And it is precisely at this moment that Shinobu reveals the discussion, never shown in previous chapters, between Orochi and Oden.

READ:  The best red carpet looks of the BAFTA 2020 awards

According to Shinobu's words, it would seem that Orochi did everything he did with one goal, control Oden and make the people of Wano suffer with all their might. This is because as a young man he was tormented by his own citizens only for the terrible crimes that his grandfather had committed. Crimes that had also stained the image of Orochi who was soon hated by everyone. But in this chapter not only the goal of the Shogun and his revenge plan is revealed, but also the promise made and not kept with Oden. In fact, during the meeting he had told Kuri's Daimyo that if he followed his instructions (dancing on the streets), after five years he and Kaido would leave the island forever. What this did not happen and that pushed, in the end, Oden has to rebel and attack.

What do you think of Orochi, his past and his dishonesty? Was Oden too naive or too good? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.