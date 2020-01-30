The disconsolate crying of Chimy Ávila's daughter over her father's injury

The Argentine forward of Osasuna, Ezequiel "Chimy" Ávila, undergoes a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. An MRI was performed and the initial suspicion has been confirmed, after the scans carried out on the field, of a cruciate ligament rupture anterior left knee without meniscal involvement or other ligamentous structures, which means that both the internal and external lateral ligament are preserved.

The player has already mentalized for "come back stronger " with a video that he has published on his social networks. He himself has recorded his daughter, crying inconsolably, while watching images of him on his mobile.

"Why do you cry, love? You are excited?". His daughter nodded and then the Argentine responded with fortitude."Dad will come back stronger than ever and he will do many goals. Voucher? Dad promises you. That I will come back much much much stronger. With your help and that of my mother's aunt … Of all. We have many people who love us and we will become stronger. Do not Cry more"the soccer player lamented.

Some images that have been made viral on social networks and that has hundreds of shares. This is the video the girl was watching:

The soccer player was going through a sweet moment, because his family says that even his agent showed up at the Camp Nou offices since Barça was interested, only two days before the break.