The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened, review of the new season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an unexpected way, Saiki K., the eccentric character created by the author Shuichi Aso, recently returned to the Netflix streaming platform with the new series The Disastrous Life of Saiki K .: Reawakened, capable of bringing the character back to the glories of its origins without distorting it.

Although in reality the semi revival of the series (which seemed to have come to an end after the final episodes of the anime of Saiki K) does not add anything new to the formula seen in the past, the final result can be said to be satisfactory, especially for the way the irony was handled during the various episodes.

Super useless superpowers

This new season takes us once again to closely observe the psychodrama experienced by the protagonist, a young man with numerous psychic powers capable of solving (almost) any type of problem. The series, consisting of six episodes lasting about 20 minutes, features a sliding narrative structure, especially in function of the micro episodes nature with which the entire main plot is set.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K .: Reawakened it does not aim to reshuffle the cards on the table, opting instead for a self-contained narrative dimension in which the viewer is led to live mini adventures – always obviously with the protagonist Saiki – focused on a comic register with a strong satirical / parodic imprint.

The main character, who spends his days wandering between going to school and surviving the little big hassles of everyday life, works hard to go unnoticed, while at the same time endeavoring to use his powers to solve any problem. The typical comedy of the series (which does not spare itself from making fun of many aspects of pop culture), returns to the scene again by putting various stereotypes of the Shonen manga at the sedan, proposing the inevitable roundup of supporting actors that the fans of the series will certainly not delay to recognize.

The small variation in content compared to the past concerns the way in which Saiki approaches the outside world; despite the fact that the character of the protagonist is basically unchanged, during the episodes we can see how he himself tends to show greater empathy towards his neighbor.

In numerous cases, therefore, we will see our favorite psychic siding openly in favor of one or the other character, as if to want to remove the deep sense of boredom that pervades him by exploiting his own powers in search of an existential tranquility that perhaps will never come.

The work does not disdain to make autorinoia on the same Saiki, affecting his semi-divine aura by showing us what happens when his superpowers start functioning abnormally.

Extremely hilarious, from this point of view, the second episode, in which the viewer will really struggle to contain the laughter seeing how useless some of his skills can be, including generating from the hands an exaggerated amount of matryoshkas for no logical reason.

Somewhat disturbing teachers

In this new block of episodes, the school context returns to play a fundamental role within the series, perhaps even more than in the past. Although there are plenty of recreational moments between Saiki and his many friends (such as when we see them playing cards in full style Yu-Gi-Oh!), the school location will appear several times during the episodes, leveraging numerous clichés related to the phenomenon of thugs.

From this point of view, however, the series did not focus on condemning the school system – the subject of many criticisms from numerous mangakas – but in wanting to attack any form of prejudice.

From the teacher with the maniac face (but actually good) to the student persecuted by bad luck but completely innocent about the disasters – involuntary – caused by her, each character embodies the essence of spontaneity.

Also Saiki, when he finds himself having to face everyday life without his own powers, he still appears as a person able to empathize with his neighbor, therefore capable of fully understanding the affection that others feel for him despite his character. (at least apparently) cold and detached.

This new series is therefore capable of entertaining the viewer through a tried and tested narrative and stylistic formula; the only real problem lies in the potential repetitiveness of the work which, if it decides to retrace the same route seen in the past also in the next season, could lose the strong charge of originality of the origins.