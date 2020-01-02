The Disastrous Life of Saiki K .: Reawakened, first impressions of the series

Share it:

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., the hilarious as bizarre anime series based on the manga created by Shuichi Aso, over the past few months – mainly thanks to the distribution on Netflix – has managed to be appreciated even by our own public, always hopeful of seeing the protagonist again grappling with unpublished adventures. In case you don't know the series or the character, we recommend the review of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K below.

Fans of the opera could only sadly welcome the end of the anime, which ended in three final episodes of Saiki K. Recently however, on Netflix the new series dedicated to the character has landed surprisingly, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K .: Reawakened, the first episode of which we looked forward to publishing the full season review.

An old (and grumpy) friend returns

The series Saiki K., since the first season, has always been in a slightly different way than many other comic series anime series; making fun of a series of stereotypes characteristic of many manga is never an easy task, especially given the intransigence with which many shonen series fans defend their darlings.

Still, the work of Shuichi Aso, although not excessively famous, has been able to play with a very high number of manga / anime clichés without ever being vulgar or obvious.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K .: Reawakened he wastes no time in proposing to the spectator all the strengths of the series, leaving aside the horizontal narrative structure of the last episodes of the third season, focusing once again on numerous micro episodes in which a fairly refined irony returns to be the absolute protagonist.

Saiki Kusuo is once again grappling with the difficult (or rather very difficult) task of leading a peaceful existence; his superpowers – mostly related to the psychic sphere – in fact lead him to get bored very quickly when he carries out any type of activity. The protagonist is therefore not hindered by dangerous opponents ready to give him a hard time as instead from the most common daily events. In the first episode we see so Saiki strive to find a missing dog, helped (so to speak) by his two old acquaintances. Once again, the author's intention is clear to show the protagonist as a shy and lonely person, who uses his psychic powers more out of boredom than anything else, almost as if using one's skills was a simple matter of habit .

One of the most successful mini episodes of this first episode is certainly the one dedicated to parodying the world of video games MMO; Saiki he suddenly finds himself having to replace his father (who pretends to be a girl online) on a mission, with truly hilarious results.

The very naive nature of the protagonist leads him to behave in the most spontaneous and sincere way possible – revealing for example immediately to everyone that in reality he is not a girl – giving life to a whole series of comic curtains extremely familiar to anyone who has ventured into online games.

Another of the most successful episodes is the one in which we see Saiki going to work instead of the father in disguise, driven once again by his family to use their incredible powers to solve some thorny issues.

The entire first episode once again places the emphasis on a comic but at the same time grotesque dimension, able to bring to light all the little big daily dramas that life has in store for us (from school, to free time to work) and that often we do not have the strength or the desire to face in person thinking about how nice it would be to delegate everything to others (except then forgetting that it is precisely through the difficulties that we are able to grow).

The hard life of a simple superhuman

In addition to the numerous comic curtains, the way the spectator is entertained is also related to the society that surrounds him.

From the first minutes Saiki in fact, it reminds us of how special he is, a sort of evolved human being that in reality little or nothing has to do with his fellow men.

The funniest detail of all is seeing the commitment that the main character puts in keeping everyone at a safe distance through his extremely shy and reserved character, however obtaining completely opposite results.

Saiki thus it becomes the real fulcrum of the universe to which it belongs, capable of obtaining the help of a huge number of people who want to be friends at all costs.

This first episode then takes up all the characteristic elements of the first two seasons without actually innovating anything, still managing to be enjoyable in its entirety from start to finish. The dubbing in Italian is also good, capable of satisfactorily conveying the apathetic jargon with which Saiki floods the viewer without ever stopping.

Knowing in real time all the (numerous) thoughts of the protagonist while interacting with the outside world – trying never to lose control – are still the funniest moments of the production.

Even on a technical level, the anime demonstrates the good things seen previously, thanks also to a character design that is sometimes minimal but capable of giving each individual character a recognizable style.