The directors of Avengers: Endgame want their films to help people return to the cinema

Now that theaters in almost the entire world have been closed for weeks and the population is afraid of meeting again in crowded places, it will be difficult for movie theaters to regain the activity they had before the current pandemic broke out. Still the directors of Avengers: Endgame they want to manage to try it.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have recently stated that they would like to see screenings of Marvel movies in theaters to incentivize viewers to re-attend theaters and try to revive the business.

"The cinematic experience is a community experience. Perhaps one of the most moving moments of our careers was a few weeks ago when the confinement began and Endgame became popular on social media because everyone was posting videos from opening night in their theaters with really excited viewers connecting with the material"

Joe Russo continued his speech assuring them that it is exciting to have been able to be part of films that have served to connect people from all over the world on a large scale. This is why they want to re-screen some of their films to return people to theaters, for how exciting it would be for the directors and for how attractive it could be for the public.

At the moment Disney is the company that has to decide whether to re-release its films as part of the incentives that Hollywood undoubtedly prepares to recover in the best possible way from an unprecedented blow that has left the entire film industry shaking.

The last thing we have heard from the Marvel Studios UCM is that they have been forced to move the release date of all their future movies.