 The director The New Mutants confirms a small appearance of Lockheed

A character that has been commenting for some time for the film "The New Mutants" It is the appearance of Lockheed, the faithful companion pet of Kitty Pryde. Its potential appearance has been commenting from the first trailer, which we saw a young Magik with a Lockheed plush / toy, together with a series of storyboards from October 2017. A promotional image of the film also showed an already adult Magik with That same stuffed animal. However, the biggest surprise came when Lockheed seemed to be seen in the last trailer, although nothing was officially confirmed.

Chatting in an interview with EW, the director has finally confirmed that this “flying element” we see is really Lockheed, but he prefers not to reveal much more about what we will see in his film. Yes he drops that he will play his role in Illyana's story.

You see a little of him there, ”says Boone about the last trailer. I wouldn't say much more, but I was satisfied with how we had it in the world and we had it as part of Illyana's story.

Actress Maisie Williams, who plays Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, has also spoken once again about the tone of the film and its dark approach.

It's very… exciting, ”says Williams. I think that the nature of a group of teenagers trapped in an installation, all with individual powers that still do not know how to use or even invoke, lends itself very well to suspense and scary cuts. Everything is done in a very honest way and it really comes from the characters and situations in which they are. It is not a cheerful and optimistic superhero comedy movie. It is definitely very dark.

