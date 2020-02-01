the director talks about the iceman character

Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' will arrive in theaters in a few months. The expectation generated by this title is immense before fans given all the unknowns we don't know about the story. Joseph Kosinski, the sequel's director, has talked about the return of Iceman, the character of Val kilmer, the rival pilot of the character of Tom cruise in the original 1986, and the only one that will return to the new plot with the protagonist.

While Iceman (real name Tom Kazansky) has not appeared in any of the promotional materials we have seen in the sequel, nor in the latest photographs of the new pilots, Kosinski has hinted that the new plot will explore how his relationship with Maverick it has evolved". This is what the director commented on Entertainment Weekly.

"The rivalry and the relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes the first film so iconic. It's a relationship that is important for the Top Gun franchise, and as a fan I would like to see how it has evolved."

Kosinski also explained how the newest young characters in the movie, whom they played by Miles Teller, Danny Ramirez, Glen powell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro Y Lewis Pullman. The young people here are already graduates, while the original recruits entered the pilot academy for the first time.

"In our film, all of them are graduates of 'Top Gun' who have returned for a special training detachment, a program where they can return for specialized training after they have already graduado. They are at a different level of experience than in the first movie".

The movie will hit theaters next July.

