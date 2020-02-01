the director talks about the iceman character

Share it:

'Top Gun: Maverick' will arrive in theaters in a few months. The expectation generated by this title is immense before fans given all the unknowns we don't know about the story. Joseph Kosinski, the sequel's director, has talked about the return of Iceman, the character of Val kilmer, the rival pilot of the character of Tom cruise in the original 1986, and the only one that will return to the new plot with the protagonist.

While Iceman (real name Tom Kazansky) has not appeared in any of the promotional materials we have seen in the sequel, nor in the latest photographs of the new pilots, Kosinski has hinted that the new plot will explore how his relationship with Maverick it has evolved". This is what the director commented on Entertainment Weekly.

"The rivalry and the relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes the first film so iconic. It's a relationship that is important for the Top Gun franchise, and as a fan I would like to see how it has evolved."