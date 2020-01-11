The director of Venom aims to be chosen to carry out the Uncharted movie

Share it:

The film adaptation of Uncharted has suffered various mishaps during its production, including the loss of its sixth director. Fortunately, the movie could receive Ruben Fleischer As your next director.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter , Fleischer is Sony's ideal choice to join Tom holland and potentially Mark Wahlberg in the project as the seventh, and hopefully last, director. Fleischer is no stranger to Sony, since Venom Y Zombieland They are its two properties. Therefore, it is not a big surprise that executives want me to lead this important project; However, negotiations have not yet begun.

To date the film has been linked to Dan Tractenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) in 2019, Shawn Levy (Free Guy) in 2018, Seth Gordon (Baywatch) in 2015, Neil Burger (Divergent) in 2012 and David O. Russell (American Hustle) in 2011.

His previous date put the premiere next Dec. 18 This year, however, due to the change it is possible that its premiere will be delayed. At the moment, Sony does not seem to have a change of plans, so it is possible that the company offers new data in the coming months.