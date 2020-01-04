The director of The Rise of Skywalker reveals the details about the return of a well-known character

Share it:

Saga Star wars closed his last trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker, a delivery that has shocked the public and has surprised with the return of many mythical characters from the Star Wars universe. One of them was undoubtedly the emperor Palpatine, whose return has been explained through deleted scenes.

Another of the big surprises was the appearance of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) during one of the most emotional moments of the movie.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Abrams revealed that all he needed was a simple phone call . "Well, I called him and said, 'We want to have a scene in the movie between Kylo Ren and his father, would you?' And he said: "Okay."

Abrams explained that the key to ensuring Ford's participation was to convince him that Han would fulfill an important purpose in the movie. And it seems that Ford agreed that Han needed to return (if only as a ghostly memory) to give Ben Solo that final push back to the light.

"We had a meeting and talked about what it would be. Harrison, who is one of the best people in history, and incredibly considerate of everything he does, all he wants is to understand the character's usefulness. 'What is my role? ? ' It was about sitting with him and explaining what our intention was. We talked about that for quite some time, I sent him the pages. He understood and, of course, as you can see, it was wonderful. "

The result of that meeting left us with one of the main keys of The rise of Skywalker, a delivery that we recently learned that underwent major changes by Disney.