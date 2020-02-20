The director of the new Planet of the Apes says it is not a restart

Share it:

The past echoed a rumor that claimed that the next chapter in the saga of Planet of the Apes It will be a complete restart of the original film, released in the 60s.

Now the director of this new work, Wes Ball, has gone to his personal Twitter profile to drop this information and ensure that they are not working on restarting the saga. It states that history will continue where we left it after The War of the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

"It has never been easy for journalists to be in contact with people who know this kind of information really … but perhaps it is the excuse for NOT corroborating anything these days. Even so. Do not worry. I will not spoil your surprise, but it is safe to say that César's legacy will continue".

It’s never been easier for film journalists to actually get in touch with the actual people who actually know … but maybe it’s the point to NOT fact-check these days? Regardless Don’t worry. I won’t ruin the surprises, but it’s safe to say Caesar’s legacy will continue … 🤫 – Wes Ball (@wesball) February 17, 2020

There is some fear in the community for what Wes Ball can do with the trilogy of Matt Reeves, a series of films really revered by fans of this saga and science fiction in general.

Wes Ball is known to have been the director of the trilogy The Labyrinth Runner and now has the difficult task of maintaining the level in a franchise that has been doing very well lately.

Last December his participation in the production was rumored and at that moment he decided to confirm these rumors with a publication in which he said "I only do this if I think I can offer something special honoring everything that came before".