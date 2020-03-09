General News

 The director of The New Mutants reconfirms that there was no return to filming for the Disney-Fox merger

Promotional banner of the New Mutants (2020)

The movie "The New Mutants" It will arrive at the cinema in about a month. At last the wait has come to an end, but quite possibly it will not be the way many expected it to happen. It was planned to make a return to the shoot to change / add things from the movie. For a while we thought that this shooting had been done, but then we discovered that it was not done. The actors themselves have confirmed that there was no additional filming.

Speaking in an interview with EW about it, the director Josh Boone has explained that filming was planned, but then Disney's merger / purchase of Fox's assets took place. This delayed everything to such an extent that when it could be done, the cast had grown, that is, they had already changed physically to make additional scenes.

Everyone said we went back to the shoot! We have never made the return of filming. And I will tell you this: if there had not been a merger, I am sure that we would have made the return to the shooting in the same way that every film makes a return to the shooting. We didn't even do it because when the merger was done and everything was fixed, everyone was already older.

We had not heard anything because of the merger. There was a radio silence during a year in which we had no new information. When they called me just before going to do ‘The Stand’ and they told me ‘Would you come to finish the movie?’ said, ‘I'd love to come to finish the movie!’"

The filming of the film ended in September in 2017. A couple of months later it was already known that Disney was going to take over Fox's assets. Thereafter the thing began to expand.

