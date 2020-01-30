 The director of The New Mutants explains moving away from Xavier's Mansion

Share it:

"The New Mutants ” supposed at the time when they announced an interesting twist to the issue of mutants because it offered a different point of view, far removed from what we were seeing in the X-Men franchise in the cinema. Part of that difference was offered by the fact that the film occurs in a different place, moving away completely from the well-known Xavier School and focusing the action on a hospital.

The protagonists of the adventure are Wolfsbane, Magik, Cannonball, Sunspot and Mirage, who are locked in this center because they have committed terrible acts in their past. A unique setting that helps this thriller that promises good doses of terror. During Screen Rant's visit to the movie set, the director Josh Boone He explained the reasons that led him to want that change of scenery:

They are in a place that is like a psychological hold for mutants that are too dangerous to be in the mansion. You know … I would tell you more, but there are twists. But yes, there is a doctor there who helps them and they do those things. As I said, a small mixture of 'Interrupted innocence', 'Some one flies over the cuco's nidus' and a horror movie.

Also, the designer of the movie set, Molly HughesHe delved into how Medfield State Hospital prepared to shoot the film:

We settled here because, well, it is beautiful and isolated and we could have a kind of career from it. We made many demolitions to create our interiors because we could not enter them and film them. Most of them were falling. We came here abroad. I love windows and trees and the old red brick. It has that style to New England, the Salem Witch Trials, possibly English.

Finally, in case anyone still had doubts, the actress Alice Braga, who plays Dr. Ceclia Reyes in the film, has reconfirmed that no rewriting or re-filming of the film has been made, as we already knew Braga has explained it when asked about how the production was, emphasizing the actress who focused on creating a good atmosphere for the film.

Josh (Boone) prepared a lot, he and screenwriter Knate Lee, in advance, about the script and all that, so there were not many rewrites in progress. It was more about creating the environment and energy on the set. The location is so amazing that they rolled ‘Shutter Island’ here, (Martin) Scorcese's movie, and that can be felt.

Braga also emphasizes that Boone was “well prepared” and that he used his storyboards “as a guide for the set, so on the set he already knew everything, it was not something he was still developing,” in the sense that when he started the production the director was already clear about the movie he wanted to tell.

The movie will be released on April 3 cinemas.

