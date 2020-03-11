         The director of 'The new mutants' denies the rumors and states that the movie will hit theaters without additional shots

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The version of 'The new mutants' that will be released in theaters in a few weeks will be, against all odds the movie that those responsible set out to make at the time. That is to say, there will be no additional shots… because they never existed. The director and one of his stars have confirmed it.

Old mutants

When 'The new mutants' premieres in theaters in the world next April, a terrible production will end that suffered multiple delays and debatable decisions, such as those of additional shots. But today a surprise is confirmed: those reshoots about which the media wrote non-stop never happened. In a interview Recently, director Josh Boone ends the rumors that claimed that more than half of the film was filmed again to drastically change the tone and history of the film. The director says that there were never new films because the film was interrupted during the Disney-Fox merger and by the time the hiatus ended its cast it was far from being the same.

“Everyone said we made new shots and touch ups! We have never made new shots. I will say more: if the merger had not happened, I am sure that we would have made some new shots in the same way that every movie that is made makes them. We didn't even do that because when the merger took place and everything was solved, the actors and actresses were too old. "

The filmmaker states that he had to stop working on the film for more than a year, and during that time he developed and created the series for CBS All Access based on Stephen King's novel, the long-awaited 'Apocalypse'. Boone states that he had completed about 75% of postproduction when the call came to stop working on the project. Disney called more than a year later and asked Boone if he would return to finish the movie, an opportunity he took without hesitation:

"We came back and finished it. It took us a couple of months, and it was nice to be able to come back", says Boone," Knate Lee, my co-writer, and I, we hadn't seen her in a year. We did a lot of things here and there that we hadn't thought a year before. "

Maisie Williams, one of the stars of the film, says that "it's exactly the movie that we set out to make. I was nervous when they talked about changes in dates or assemblies, but honestly, it is exactly what we set out to do. "