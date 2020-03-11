The director of the new mutants confirms that there will be a "beautiful romance" in the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A romance has been rumored for a long time between two of the protagonists of The new mutants taking into account the connection that both have in the comics and this scene that you can see in the following image, belonging to the trailer of the movie released in January.

Director Josh Boone were the ones who confirmed to EW that this relationship will be in the movie. "There is a beautiful love story in the heart of the movie, which may sound a bit weird. It's more or less part of the main focus of this movie focused on its characters".

here is dani. she doesn’t know why she is here … or so she says. #NewMutants is in theaters April 3. pic.twitter.com/oGKIETsLui – New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) March 11, 2020

The relationship will be between Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Dani Moonster (Blu Hunt), who in the comics share a very special connection. "Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics and we wanted to extend that in the movie making it real", explained Williams, whom you will meet for being Arya Stark in Game of Thrones (among many other roles).

"If you can reach that level of connection with a person you probably end up falling in love with her", he continued explaining."It is not really a story of these characters understanding their sexuality. It is not focused on that and they do not label it. No one does it and nobody questions it".

Williams says the issue of this relationship has been treated as something natural and has not felt forced at any time. He also clarified that it is not a central part of the film, simply one of the many moments that serve to get to know the characters better.

This movie has gone through all kinds of problems before, during and after filming. He survived the purchase of Fox at the hands of Disney and finally it seems that we will be able to go to the cinemas to see her on April 17.