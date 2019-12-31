 The director of The New Mutants confirms that the new trailer trailer will be released on Monday, January 6

Share it:

After confirming days ago that in January the new trailer of "The New Mutants", the director Josh Boone is not cut now in announcing that this new advance of the film will arrive on next January 6, a very marked day in Spain for being the day of Kings. The only thing that the director has not confirmed at the moment is the launch time of the trailer. If you have at least reconfirmed that the movie continues with the date set since the last time, the April 3, 2020.

The new trailer supervised by me, co-writer Knate Lee and corrected in color by the great Peter Deming arrives on January 6 Boone announces on Instagram. We are very excited to share it with you! In cinemas around the world on April 3!

The artist Bill Sienkiewicz was the first to reveal the existence of a new trailer, because he himself could take a look at it, explaining that it was a trailer that maintained the elements of terror that he should have, although he now breathed more air of the style Marvel "The New Mutants" is the last film of the Fox era before its purchase at the hands of Walt Disney. Apparently, Marvel Studios would have been in charge of supervising the final edition of the film, which was being revised again in principle to offer something more attached to the original vision that the Boone had for the project.