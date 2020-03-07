 The director of The New Mutants announces it is finished with a map of Demon Bear

Share it:

We are just less than a month before the premiere of "The New Mutants" in theaters, and although we know that the film has been delayed after delay, in the end it was not even the much commented return to filming.

Now, and practically three years after it was shot, the director Josh Boone announces on his Instagram account he has announced that the film as such is finished, and he does so by leaving us a plan of the film's technical team, added to a plane behind the great threat of the film, Demon Bear / Demon Bear. Next to the image, the filmmaker has explained who is who.

New Mutants is officially finished! Says Boone. We just assembled the sound mix! Here with me, from left to right, the great Don Sylvester, sound editor of ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ Y ‘The New Mutants’. Psst! He also just won an Oscar for Ford Vs. Ferrari. The following is the extraordinary editor Andrew Buckland, with whom I finished the film while my editors worked on ‘The Stand’. Psst! He also just won an Oscar! I'm the idiot in the middle with the hat. The following is the sound engineer David Giammarco, nominated three times. Last but not least, there is the Emmy-winning music editor, Chris McGeary. It was a long road, but this roaring beast is finished and we can't wait for you to see it!