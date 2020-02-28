         The director of 'The Invisible Man' against alternative mounts: he believes that versions like the Snyder Cut are "something terrible"

Share it:

It's been more than two years since it was released, but the 'Justice League' still hurts like the first day. his chaotic production, with the replacement of Zack Snyder by a Joss Whedon who entered like an elephant in a pot shop, resulted in a tonal and narrative Frankenstein monster that continues to make a good part of the fandom with the launch of a "Snyder Cut" that seems more real than many want to sell.

During an interview on the ReelBlend podcast, Leigh whannell, who has just released his remarkable version of 'The Invisible Man', was asked about the existence of the aforementioned assembly of the Warner and DC feature film. An issue that became a plea against this type of director's montages, which he described as "something terrible".

"I never want to have another montage that competes with the original. I guess what I am saying is that the circumstances that gave rise to that montage, regardless of how horrible and completely understandable they were, do not matter. Personally, I would always see it as something terrible that there was a montage never seen of a movie. It's in plan, 'James Cameron launches the montage of the director of' Aliens. 'And then presents it. When you see it, it appears on the screen and says,' This is how I always planned that people I saw 'Aliens.' The first thing I think is: 'This is crazy!' I hate the idea that we missed the version that I wanted us to see. "

The filmmaker was also asked about the specific case of 'Blade Runner' and its multiple mounts.

"That is the situation I say it would be a nightmare, for someone to forcefully change a movie to the point that I felt that the premiered version is not the real one. It's a nightmare I don't want to live. I may experience it one day. "

These statements by Mr. Whannell align with those of Martin Scorsese, who entered the subject in an interview with the media Entertainment Weekly.

"The director's montage is the film that has been released. The director has made his decisions based on the process he was going through at a given time. There could be economic problems, there could be someone killed during the filming of the film, the studio changes of directive and the next person hates her. Sometimes, a director may say, 'I wish I could go back and redo it again. " All those things happen. But I think once the luck is cast, you have to go ahead with it and say, "This is the movie I made under those circumstances."

Undoubtedly, Marty's good vision on the subject is much more analytical than Whannell's, but it should be noted that the case of "Snyder Cut" does not fully adapt to this description. The director was removed from his project prematurely, so he could not contribute his vision to the totality of a footage that ended up being molded by another person in charge.

That said, as a faithful devotee of the holy church of Zack Snyder, I can only say #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT.