the director of 'The Human Centipede' stirs guts and consciences with a macabre thriller full of dark humor

Five years after closing his trilogy on 'The Human Centipede', Dutch favorite of extreme film buffs Tom Six is ​​back with 'The Onania Club'a macabre thriller in the key of noir full of black humor and with which the filmmaker takes a step forward when provoking the more viewers, the better.

The Weird Wives Club

Tom Six didn't have it easy with his new job. On the one hand, he was obliged to give his followers another serving of bad taste. On the other hand, probably the loudest of the two, there was the new moral fire that was going to generate with a job that lived up to expectations. Whichever side you belong to, you are in luck: 'The Onania Club' gives just what you were waiting for. Something good, but also lacking an unexpected movement that was contributing in each installment of its golden trilogy.

Six, lover of the thriller of the 40s and 50s, delivers precisely the same. A not to go confessional where a character will narrate the story that we are about to see. In addition, this time he does it literally, since the confession of this character takes place in the confessional of a church.

To create that atmosphere, the director has decided to go for a black and white photography accompanied by a soundtrack so overloaded, so present, that at times it seems that one is facing a movie movie. But, friends, coming from who comes we could say that it is a mission accomplished. This aesthetic decision favors the final result, since the advances that we had seen looked too digital, cold, closer to the desktop than on previous occasions. If someone decides it would be a good idea to put a Tom Six movie on at the time.

A (Dutch) madman on the loose in Hollywood

The action of 'The Onania Club' takes place in California, between winding roads pointing to 'Mullholland Drive' and between vehicles that could go straight to 'Crash'. The good one, eh, don't confuse me with that pompous odyssey for "adult" audiences perpetrated by Paul Haggis that nobody remembers anymore. Of course, here all the glamor of the '90s film, which he falls short of' Love Actually ', is replaced by little less than toxic waste.

For his new movie, Six focuses on the worst human emotion: enjoy the misery of others. And that enjoyment leads us directly to onanism, the biblical term for masturbation. If you have not seen the trailer and you are reading these lines, I suppose that you have already got an idea of ​​the plans of the film. Biblical makes sense. It all makes sense here.

Our protagonist, Hanna, secretly enlists a group called "The Onania Club". Its members, powerful independent women in Los Angeles, are excited by the misery and misfortunes of others. Until the development of events completely surpasses it.

As I was saying above, the new perversion of the Dutch director disguises himself as pure gender, fatal and powerful women who do not need men, the truly fragile part of the function. His usual pasotism and lack of moral restraints It helps when doing something very important and always necessary with your cinema: nobody should take this seriously.

More uncomfortable but less explicit than his previous works, it may be that by shooting in so many directions some of his bullets will end up touching your skin. But don't take it into account. Someone had to bring out the most extreme baseness of our broken society and also get you a smile at the end.

At that point, I don't know if it is him or it will be me.