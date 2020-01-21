The director of Sword Art Online will soon return with a new anime

Share it:

Tomohiko Ito, the Japanese director born in 1978 known for directing souls of the caliber of Sword Art Online, Erased is Silver Spoon, will be back on Fuji TV channels soon with a brand new TV series. Among the other innovations, the names of the two voice actors who will lend the voice to the protagonist couple have also been confirmed.

The famous Japanese dancer will lead the cast Yusuke Onuki, at his first interaction with the world of souls, and the voice actor Mamoru Miyano, already known for wearing the clothes of Light Yagami in Death Note and by Rintaro Okabe in Steins; Gate. Initially the presence of Onuki had made one think of a project linked to a live-action or a theatrical show, but recently Crunchyroll confirmed that it will be a television series.

However, doubts will be definitively resolved on Thursday 23 January 2020, the day the project was presented. A teaser trailer will in fact be projected on two gigantic screens present in the city of Tokyo: that of Yunika Station in the Shinjuku district and that of the theater Hareza Ikebukuro in the Toshima district. The clip will include some comments from the cast at work on the opera and the event will boast the presence of some special guests.

