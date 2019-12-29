Entertainment

The director of Suicide Squad responds to harsh criticism from fans

December 29, 2019
Lisa Durant
Recently, some DC Comics fans tagged a conversation on Twitter at David Yesterday, director of Suicide Squad. Unfortunately, the tone of the conversation deviated enough for one of the fans to call Yesterday's work "junk".

When the filmmaker revealed the plans he originally had for Lovely, interpreted by Delevasaplande face, this user replied:

"Man, your movie is crap. Any 10-year-old boy could do something better with his action figures. The story is crap, the final battle is even worse. Don't make me talk about Joker. I can't understand why they pay people like you if you don't have a creative mind to do this. "

Given this, yesterday he defended himself with this blunt tweet in which he puts in his place this fan in a sarcastic way.

"Thank you for sharing your pain. There may be something in your life that makes you feel angry. I don't judge you, my friend."

David Yesterday spoke recently with James gunn on the second installment of Suicide Squad, since the well-known director of Guardians of the Galaxy wants his work to live up to the previous one.

